Home States Tamil Nadu

Dravidian outfit accuses Rajinikanth of lying on Periyar, files police complaint against him

DVK president alleged that the actor uttered a 'blatant lie that the images of Lord Ram and Sita were taken nude in a rally, held as part of superstition eradication conference held in 1971 at Selam.'

Published: 17th January 2020 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth (File|PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam on Friday accused superstar Rajinikanth of "uttering a blatant lie" in connection with a 1971 rally held by social reformer Periyar, demanded his apology and also filed a police complaint, seeking action against him.

DVK president Kolathur Mani, in a statement, alleged that the actor uttered a "blatant lie that the images of Lord Ram and Sita were taken nude in a rally, held as part of superstition eradication conference held in 1971 at Salem."

The actor made the remarks at an event held by a magazine on January 14, the outfit said.

Mani demanded an unconditional apology from the actor and said his outfit has filed a police complaint against him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam Rajinikanth Periyar
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp