Murasoli gives poetic rebuttal to Rajinikanth's remarks on DMK mouthpiece

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ripples caused by actor Rajinikanth’s remarks at Thuglak function about DMK mouthpiece Murasoli are yet to die down.

While DMK leaders have criticised the actor for his remarks, Murasoli, on its part, dedicated the editorial space entirely for countering Rajinikanth, of course, without mentioning his name.

Taking exception to the remark of actor Rajinikanth “One with Murasoli can be identified as a DMK man; but one with Thuglak can be identified as a knowledgeable person,” Murasoli listed the qualities of the readers of Murasoli and the lofty Dravidian ideals for which it stands.

The ‘rebuttal’ via editorial looked like verses of poetry - with the conclusion that “One who has a copy of Murasoli means he is a Tamil particularly a Dravidian Tamil. One who has Murasoli means he is in agreement with the principle of equality in birth; it means he is a member of the oppressed community; it also means he is a person who has started realising who has oppressed him in the past and that he cannot be subjected to oppression any more;”

The editorial went on to say: “One who has Murasoli feels Tamil as nectar and the one who has realised who is enemy of Tamils; One who opposes Hindi imposition for ever; One who does not accept dominance in any form; One who opposes casteism and the one who treats men and women equal; above all, one who possess Murasoli is a human being.”

BJP denies rumours on new chief for TN unit

CHENNAI: The BJP on Saturday denied as mere speculations, the names that are being speculated as the next President of the party’s State unit and clarified that it would take another week or two to make an announcement in this regard.

Kesava Vinayakan, organisation secretary of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, in a statement here, said: “There have been many speculations in social media and the press regarding the new president of the Tamil Nadu unit of BJP. These are contrary to the truth, since a decision is yet to be taken. It will take one or two weeks for an announcement. Some people are trying to create confusion by giving wrong information.”

Tamil Nadu BJP has been functioning without a president ever since Tamilisai Soundararajan was named Governor of Telangana.