Home States Tamil Nadu

Murasoli gives poetic rebuttal to Rajinikanth's remarks on DMK mouthpiece

The ripples caused by actor Rajinikanth’s remarks at Thuglak function about DMK mouthpiece Murasoli are yet to die down.

Published: 19th January 2020 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth (File|PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ripples caused by actor Rajinikanth’s remarks at Thuglak function about DMK mouthpiece Murasoli are yet to die down.

While DMK leaders have criticised the actor for his remarks, Murasoli, on its part, dedicated the editorial space entirely for countering Rajinikanth, of course, without mentioning his name. 

Taking exception to the remark of actor Rajinikanth “One with Murasoli can be identified as a DMK man; but one with Thuglak can be identified as a knowledgeable person,” Murasoli listed the qualities of the readers of Murasoli and the lofty Dravidian ideals for which it stands.

The ‘rebuttal’ via editorial looked like verses of poetry - with the conclusion that “One who has a copy of Murasoli means he is a Tamil particularly a Dravidian Tamil. One who has Murasoli means he is in agreement with the principle of equality in birth; it means he is a member of the oppressed community; it also means he is a person who has started realising who has oppressed him in the past and that he cannot be subjected to oppression any more;”

The editorial went on to say: “One who has Murasoli feels Tamil as nectar and the one who has realised who is enemy of Tamils; One who opposes Hindi imposition for ever; One who does not accept dominance in any form; One who opposes casteism and the one who treats men and women equal; above all, one who possess Murasoli is a human being.” 

BJP denies rumours on new chief for TN unit

CHENNAI: The BJP on Saturday denied as mere speculations, the names that are being speculated as the next President of the party’s State unit and clarified that it would take another week or two to make an announcement in this regard.  

Kesava Vinayakan, organisation secretary of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, in a statement here, said: “There have been many speculations in social media and the press regarding the new president of the Tamil Nadu unit of BJP.  These are contrary to the truth, since a decision is yet to be taken. It will take one or two weeks for an announcement. Some people are trying to create confusion by giving wrong information.”

Tamil Nadu BJP has been functioning without a president ever since Tamilisai Soundararajan was named Governor of Telangana. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajinikanth Murasoli DMK
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp