Home States Tamil Nadu

Order on hereditary succession to mutawalliship upheld by HC

The judge noted that the question that arose for consideration in the case is as to whether the State Law namely Amended Act, XVIII of 1949 would prevail in Tamil Nadu even after enactment of the Wakf

Published: 19th January 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar/EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court upheld an order passed by a Wakf Tribunal in Thanjavur declaring the appointment of mutawallis to a wakf in Pattukottai taluk in 2002, based on hereditary succession, as legal as per the new Wakf Act (Central Law), 1995.

Justice R Subramanian passed the order notwithstanding the prohibition of such hereditary succession under the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, XVIII of 1949, by applying the Doctrine of Repugnancy stated in the Indian Constitution. The judge noted that the question that arose for consideration in the case is as to whether the State Law namely Amended Act, XVIII of 1949 would prevail in Tamil Nadu even after enactment of the Wakf Act, 1995. 

Referring to Article 254 of the Constitution, which discusses the repugnancy between the Central and State laws, the judge said, “If an existing State Law becomes repugnant to or inconsistent with a subsequently enacted Central Law, the Central Law would prevail insofar as the repugnancy is concerned unless the State Legislature re-enacts the law and reserves it for assent and obtains the assent of President.”

Mohammedan Law
Recalling an SC judgment in one PT Rishikesh’s case, Justice Subramanian upheld tribunal’s decision. The order was passed dismissing a petition by three persons in 2007 against tribunal’s order. Petitioners said the hereditary succession to mutawalliship is alien to Mohammedan Law and has also been prohibited under State legislature

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp