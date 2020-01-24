No place for those who create ruckus before god: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Those who create ruckus in front of god do not have a place inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple,” Justice R Mahadevan of the Madras High Court observed on Thursday while hearing a petition filed by the Tenkalai Sect of Kancheepuram seeking to stay the proceedings initiated against them by the District sub-collector.

The issue is connected to the ongoing tussle between the Vadakalai and Thenkalai sects for the last two years. The issue reached the court when petitioners claimed that priests belonging to the Vadakalai sect had obstructed the regular services being rendered by Thenkalai priests. The sub-collector had asked both groups to furnish bonds for Rs 25,000 each recently in connection with the dispute.

“The sub-collector directed both parties to execute the bond to maintain peace and tranquillity among devotees. The rights of parties herein are not being affected for worship and recital of Vedas and Prabandams by the said order,” the court said.