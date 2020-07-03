Change title of biopic 'Banumathi Ramakrishna', Madras HC directs producers

Siva Sekaran By

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday, directed producers of a web film to change its title and put up a disclaimer saying the film was not a biopic of the yesteryear actress Banumathi. Justice N Sathish Kumar was hearing the plea filed by Dr Bharani R Paluval, the son of Banumathi and Ramakrishna, who sought a permanent injunction restraining the makers of film from using the title “Banumathi Ramakrishna”, in any manner.

The petitioner had contended that the original title in the web film, or in any of the forthcoming films, would amount to defaming the actress’ name. He said the unauthorised use of his mother’s name had caused physical and mental pain, and sought a compensation of Rs 1 crore.

The suit was disposed of after the producers agreed to change the title to “Banumathi & Ramakrishna”, with the said disclaimer at the beginning of the movie. The film, directed by Srikanth Nagothi, is slated for web release on Friday.

Govt allowed only chartered flights to land, says DMK

Chennai: The State was only allowing chartered flights — fares for which people could not afford — to be operated to repatriate Tamils stranded abroad, DMK’s senior counsel P Wilson told a division bench of the HC on Thursday. The bench comprising of Justices R Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy was hearing a PIL by the DMK, alleging the State not granting permission to operate Vande Bharat flights to Chennai. The chartered flights were nearly 10 times more expensive, and included the cost of hotels too, contended the counsel. He added, as per the Central government’s statement, a total of 27,956 people from TN were stranded abroad, and had requested repatriation. The bench directed the Centre to come out with a positive scheme on bringing back those stranded, and posted the matter for further hearing on July 6.

‘File report on restraining landlords from collecting rent’

Chennai: The Madras High Court issues notice to the State government to file a detailed report on a plea restraining house owners and landlords from demanding rent during the lockdown. A division bench comprising justices R Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy adjourned the plea to two weeks.