Developers get new norms on allocation of land for power sub-stations

It is also learnt that due to this, Tangedco is forced to procure land at exorbitant rates in the load centre for establishing the sub-station to cater to these types of projects.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Developers will now have to earmark space for establishment of sub-station where the total floor area of the buildings exceed 30,000 square metres or power load exceeds 5 Mega Volt Amp (MVA). 
Tangedco has been trying to enforce the amendment made to Tamil Nadu Electricity Distribution Code by Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) nearly five months after it was passed on January 29. As per the amendment, the area earmarked for establishment of sub-station shall be specifically shown in the plan and furnished to the distribution licensee by the developers or owners at the time of applying for temporary service connection for construction purposes.

However, the amendment was not enforced for nearly five months following which letters were written by Tangeco chairman to both Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

It is learnt project developers approach Tangedco for obtaining service connection for group housing or commercial complex and come forward to offer lands for establishing sub-station during the last stage of construction. In most cases, lands offered were found not suitable for establishment of sub-station. Sources said usually, a period of two years is required to establish a 33/11 KV sub-station and in such a situation (last stage of construction), Tangedco faces difficulty in extending supply to those projects.

It is also learnt that due to this, Tangedco is forced to procure land at exorbitant rates in the load centre for establishing the sub-station to cater to these types of projects. Official sources said that with earmarking of space in the plan, Tangedco could establish the sub-station within the premises before completion of project.

But developers say it is not feasible. S Sridharan, CREDAI chairman, Tamil Nadu Chapter, told Express, “Where will be the land for sub-station in the built up area of 30,000 square metres?” He also said the amendment is not applicable for ongoing projects and anyway, CREDAI is opposing it. “We have presented our views to the government and Tangedco and will be taking it up with TNERC,” said Sridharan.

Meanwhile, an official source said that DTCP has asked its officials to adhere to the conditions of earmarking space in the plan while CMDA has yet to decide on it. Similarly, Tangedco has written to the Tamil Nadu Housing Board to allot 1050 square metres for establishing sub-station at the proposed residential and commercial complex at Ashok Nagar. According to Tangedco, as per the unapproved construction plan of housing board, the built up area for the complex was around 41,000 square metres and as such, the plan should make provisions including the sub-station. Housing board sources could not be contacted.

