STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sathankulam custodial deaths: Friends of Police involved had no authorised IDs

The Friends of Police volunteers allegedly involved in the custodial death of the father-son duo did not have authorised identity cards, if sources are to be believed.

Published: 06th July 2020 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

The five accused in the Sathankulam custodial death case being transported to Madras central prison.

The five accused in the Sathankulam custodial death case being transported to Madras central prison. (Photo | ANI, Twitter)

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Friends of Police volunteers allegedly involved in the custodial death of the father-son duo did not have authorized identity cards, if sources are to be believed. It is also said that they were roped in for distributing government welfare assistance to public.

Even as the CB-CID Inspector General of Police K Shankar said that the role of the FoPs needed to be investigated, the volunteers who are suspected to have been involved in the case are now absconding. The CB-CID sleuths have launched a manhunt for them. Meanwhile, the FoP state authorities vehemently denied the ‘role’ of FoPs in Sathankulam incident. “The volunteers in question have neither been registered as FoP members nor attended any training session or given FoP identity cards,” said an official statement.

The relatives of Jeyaraj and Beniks have been demanding to slap murder charges on the volunteers who “tortured the deceased in police custody” at Sathankulam station. It is to be noted that the presence of volunteers at the Sathankulam police station to assist the police personnel on torturing the suspects was confirmed by the eye witnesses.

A suspect, who was inquired by the then Inspector Srithar and Sub-Inspector Ragu Ganesh, told TNIE that both policemen asked such volunteers to hold his hands,  legs while beating. Petitions by Jeyaraj’s widow Selvarani have a mention of four volunteers.

The complaint lodged by Sudalai Vadivu against SI Ragu Ganesh had also mentioned that volunteers attacked her son Mahendran. Sudalai said, his son was illegally detained. Mahendran died of severe head injuries on June 13. Official  said that, the names of volunteers mentioned in the petition of Selvarani are not in the list of FoP available with them. But, their names are found in the Covid volunteers list and they have volunteer identity cards.

Claims refuted
Madurai: DIG of Prisons D Pazhani on Sunday refuted the claims that the five policemen accused in  Sathankulam custodial deaths case, were attacked by other prisoners at Perurani prison. The official said that five sleuths were initially lodged at district jail at Perurani in separate blocks, and no assault or agitation took place.They were transferred to Madurai Central Prison over administrative reasons

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sathankulam custodial deaths Friends of Police
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp