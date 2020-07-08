COVID-19: Raj Nivas shut for 2 days in Puducherry after peon found positive, LG to be tested

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A peon attached to the Lt Governor’s secretariat at Raj Nivas in Puducherry tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to Raj Nivas sources, as per standard operating procedures, contact tracing has been done. Around 15 of his primary contacts in Raj Nivas including policemen have been identified and sent for testing. Though they are asymptomatic, all of them have been home quarantined.

Raj Nivas is being disinfected and will remain closed for 48 hours. The lone staff member who tested positive had no access to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and her personal office and is safe and healthy.

However, as a precautionary measure, the LG and staff attached to her personal office are also being tested today. The clerk is a resident of Nellithope where further contact tracing is being conducted.