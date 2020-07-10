STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Parents knock on court's doors after TN govt allows private schools, colleges to collect fees

The state on Thursday submitted that it has allowed private colleges to collect fees in three equal instalments for the present academic year in August 2020, December 2020 and April 2021

Published: 10th July 2020 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

The Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the state informed the Madras High Court that it has allowed private educational institutions to collect fees in three instalments during the lockdown period, a section of parents on Friday knocked the doors of the court opposing the state's decision. The parents submitted that the state has taken the decision without consulting parents.

An urgent mention on Friday was made before Justice N Anand Venkatesh who was scheduled to hear the case of private schools and colleges seeking to permit them to collect fees for the pandemic lockdown period.

The state on Thursday submitted that it has allowed private colleges to collect fees in three equal instalments for the present academic year in August 2020, December 2020 and April 2021.

Advocate M Purushothaman representing the parents submitted that the claim made by the private institutions that the lockdown has completely hurt their finances and they are unable to pay their staff is unacceptable.

He further stated, "As per the laws of the Central Board of Secondary Education, each of the non-government educational institutions is supposed to maintain 15 percent of their fees collected from students as reserve funds. Such reserve funds should be spent only during such emergency situations, which is sufficient to pay salaries of staff."

However, the institutions are now being permitted to collect the entire fees in three instalments. "Only the salary component of the staff has to be collected even if allowed," he argued.

It is the parents of students who are the most affected lot and the government has taken a decision without consulting them, contended Purushothaman.

The judge recording the urgent mention in the video conference soon made the counsel for the parents submit their representation to the advocate general. The judge clubbed the batch of pleas and adjourned the petition to July 17 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TN private schools TN private colleges Madras High Court
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp