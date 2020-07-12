CM, leaders pay homage to Nedunchezhiyan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK president MK Stalin and MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Saturday paid homage to late leader VR Nedunchezhiyan, one of the senior leaders of the Dravidian movement, as his centenary year began.

The Chief Minister, in his tweet, recalled that Nedunchezhiyan, one of the senior leaders of the Dravidian movement during the days of Arignar Anna ((CN Annadurai), played a key role in the growth of the AIADMK. “I pay my homage to him on his birthday,” he added.

Meanwhile, at DMK headquarters, party president MK Stalin and other leaders paid floral tributes at the portrait of Nedunchezhiyan. MDMK general secretary Vaiko also paid homage to the late leader by garlanding his portrait at his residence. DK president K Veeramani issued a statement hailing the services of Nedunchezhiyan and his unstinted affinity to Dravidian ideals. In another tweet, the Chief Minister paid homage to freedom fighter Veeran Azhagu Muthukon. MK Stalin and TTV Dhinakaran also paid homage to the late leader.