Central Crime Branch arrest 49-year old man who was part of YouTube channel Karuppar Kootam

CHENNAI: Two days after Central Crime Branch (CCB) registered a case against Karuppar Koottam YouTube channel, police arrested a 49-year old man on Wednesday evening.

The man arrested has been identified as M Senthil Vasan, a resident of Velachery, who is a memeber of the YouTube channel Karuppar Kootam, runned by Surendra Natarjan.

Earlier, a complaint was filed by a BJP functionary- RC Paul Kanakaraj, advocate wing's head of BJP state unit mentioned that Surendra had posted videos against Hindu religion, the CCB registered a case under Sections 153, 153(A)(1)(a), 295(P), 505 (1)(b) and 505(2) of IPC on Monday.

In the complaint it was mentioned that he had allegedly uploaded an episode under the title “Aabasa Puranam Series - Kandha Sashti Kavacham - Kathakalatchebam”, in which 'derogatory' remarks against Hindu deity Murugan were made.