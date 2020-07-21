STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

81 per cent patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Chennai as recovery numbers cross 70,000 

Royapuram and Tondiarpet Corporation zones have a recovery of 89 percent as ten corporation zones overall have crossed the 80 percent recovery mark. 

Published: 21st July 2020 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Medics take samples for rapid test at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Chennai.

Medics take samples for rapid test at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (File Photo | PTI)

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: 1269 people in Chennai were discharged on Monday taking the number of people who have recovered from the deadly coronavirus in the city to 70,651. With this, 81% of the total persons tested positive for Covid 19 have recovered

With 1298 fresh cases, the city’s total active cases now stand at 15,127 which is 17 percent of the total 87,235 positive cases in the city. The mortality rate is at 1.67 as 1456 people have died. 

Royapuram and Tondiarpet Corporation zones have a recovery of 89 percent as ten corporation zones overall have crossed the 80 percent recovery mark. 

Two more Corporation zones - Kodambakkam and Ambattur -  which have a recovery of 79 and 78 percent respectively, will soon join the 80 percent recovery mark as the growth rate of cases in these zones are in minus. 

Five other zones - Thiruvottriyur, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Teynampet, and Valsaravakkam -  also have a growth rate in minus. 

This means cases have slowed down in these zones and more people are recovering than the growth rate of active cases. 

However, raising concerns, South Chennai zones Perungudi and Alandur have a growth rate of 6.9 and 5 percent respectively. This indicates the cases are on the rise in these zones. 

The case is the same with Thiruvika Nagar too as the growth rate there is 8.4 percent. 

However, corporation officials have said that the cases are expected to decline further in the city in the next ten days. 

Meanwhile, the city tested 13,774 people on Monday as the positivity rate remains at 9 percent. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Chennai coronavirus
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp