81 per cent patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Chennai as recovery numbers cross 70,000 

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: 1269 people in Chennai were discharged on Monday taking the number of people who have recovered from the deadly coronavirus in the city to 70,651. With this, 81% of the total persons tested positive for Covid 19 have recovered

With 1298 fresh cases, the city’s total active cases now stand at 15,127 which is 17 percent of the total 87,235 positive cases in the city. The mortality rate is at 1.67 as 1456 people have died.

Royapuram and Tondiarpet Corporation zones have a recovery of 89 percent as ten corporation zones overall have crossed the 80 percent recovery mark.

Two more Corporation zones - Kodambakkam and Ambattur - which have a recovery of 79 and 78 percent respectively, will soon join the 80 percent recovery mark as the growth rate of cases in these zones are in minus.

Five other zones - Thiruvottriyur, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Teynampet, and Valsaravakkam - also have a growth rate in minus.

This means cases have slowed down in these zones and more people are recovering than the growth rate of active cases.

However, raising concerns, South Chennai zones Perungudi and Alandur have a growth rate of 6.9 and 5 percent respectively. This indicates the cases are on the rise in these zones.

The case is the same with Thiruvika Nagar too as the growth rate there is 8.4 percent.

However, corporation officials have said that the cases are expected to decline further in the city in the next ten days.

Meanwhile, the city tested 13,774 people on Monday as the positivity rate remains at 9 percent.