Give decent burials to Covid victims: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the authorities concerned to dispose the bodies of Covid victims in a decent manner. The bodies should be disposed of after observing religious customs and after strictly adhering to the guidelines prescribed by the Central government, a division bench of Justices M M Sundresh and R Hemalatha said on Monday.

Police protection should also be given, if required, the judges added. The bench was disposing of a suo-motu PIL initiated following the violent incidents that occurred when the body of Dr Simon Hercules was taken to the Kilpauk crematorium for burial in April this year. When Dr Simon’s body was taken to the Kilpauk cemetery, local residents indulged in protests. Finally, the body was buried at the cemetery in Venlangadu, again amid protests and violent incidents.