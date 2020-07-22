STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP leader SK Vedarathinam quits party, rejoins DMK

Several BJP leaders and local body representatives from Vedaranyam joined DMK along with Vedarathinam.

Published: 22nd July 2020 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

SK Vedarathinam (R) and DMK south Nagapattinam secretary N Gowthaman garlanding the statue of Dravidian icon EVR Periyar at Vedaranyam (Photo | EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Prominent BJP politician from Nagapattinam district and SK Vedarathinam quit the saffron party on Wednesday and rejoined DMK nine years after leaving the party, on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old politician is a former three-time MLA from Vedaranyam constituency.

It is said that he was upset over not being given a prominent post in the BJP in the recent appointments of office bearers to the Tamil Nadu unit. He was appointed as the national general council member of the BJP.

Vedarathinam rejoined the DMK through video conferencing in the presence of M K Stalin. “I am not new to this party. I have served in DMK for 34 years. I am very familiar with the people in Nagapattinam, Kilvelur, and of course, Vedaranyam. I believe I can deliver again.” Vedarathinam said.

Vedarathinam hails from Thethakudi in Vedaranyam block. He joined DMK in around 1977 as a 20-year-old. He was consecutively elected as the MLA from Vedaranyam on DMK ticket in 1996, 2001 and 2006.

Vedarathinam was hoping to contest the assembly polls again in 2011. But, DMK chose to give the ticket to the PMK, an ally at that time.

Vedarathinam exited the party immediately and contested as an Independent candidate. However, AIADMK’S NV Kamaraj won the elections. While Vedarathinam came second, PMK’s R Chinnathurai was at the third position.

Vedarathinam joined BJP in 2015. He contested on BJP ticket in Vedaranyam assembly constituency in the 2016 elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to Vedarathinam on May 11, had campaigned for Vedarathiname.

However, the incumbent Handlooms and Textiles Minister OS Manian from AIADMK won that election with a huge margin.

During a five-year stint in BJP from 2015 to 2020, he served the party as the state secretary.

Several BJP leaders and local body representatives from Vedaranyam joined DMK along with Vedarathinam. DMK's south Nagapattinam secretary N Gowthaman welcomed Vedarathinam and others into the party. DMK president MK Stalin who addressed them online welcomed them as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SK Vedarathinam Tamil Nadu BJP DMK Stalin Vedaranyam
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff had to be deployed to clear the water stagnation in Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
New ward at Hyderabad's Osmania Hospital filled with water due to rains
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India Ideas Summit : The options to invest in India are extensive says PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp