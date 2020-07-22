From students to corporates, donors pour in Rs 394 crore to TN govt's COVID relief fund
CHENNAI: Contributions to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund towards COVID-19 related work have reached Rs 394.14 crore till July 21.
Thanking people from all walks of life including industrial houses, employees of the state government and public sector undertakings, pensioners, NGOs and others, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday recalled that two students from Orathur village in Cuddalore district -- T Narendran and T Niranjana -- donated their savings of Rs 80,000 and food items for 40 days to children who have lost their parents and are living in poverty.
Besides, D Laksha, a Plus Two student from Ashok Nagar in Chennai, donated her savings of Rs 10,000 to the COVID-19 relief fund. The Chief Minister hailed their selfless act.
ITC Limited has provided essential commodities, sanitisers and food to poor families in the districts of Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, as well as food to doctors of government hospitals at a total cost of Rs 1.59 crore.
Here's the list of donors who contributed above Rs 10 lakh from May 15 to July 21:
Tamil Nadu Power Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited - Rs.5 crore
Tamil Nadu Power Generation and Distribution Corporation employees - Rs.2.53 crore
Justice R Subbaiah - Rs.1.86 crore
Aquasub Engineering - Rs.1.50 crore
Registrar General, Madras High Court - Rs.1.50 crore
Tamil Nadu Agriculture University Employees - Rs.90.29 lakh
Lakshmi Vilas Bank - Rs.44.15 lakh
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited - Rs.42.47 lakh
RAL office, Mumbai, Maharashtra - Rs.37.52 lakh
TWAD Board pensioners association: Rs.25.73 lakh
Yamaha Motor India Limited - Rs.25.26 lakh
Procter and Gamble Limited - Rs.25 lakh
Aavin employees - Rs.16.65 lakh
Tamil Nadu Housing Board employees - Rs.16.10 lakh
Tamil Nadu Chit Fund Companies Association - Rs.16 lakh
Bharathiyar University - Rs.15.38 lakh
Employees of 37 HR and CE temples - Rs.15.13 lakh
All India Senior Citizens Confederation - Rs.13.31 lakh
Garg Industries - Rs.12.50 lakh
Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board employees - Rs.11.96 lakh
Coimbatore District Court - R.11.81 lakh
IPS officers from Tamil Nadu - Rs.10.50 lakh
FEFSI employees - Rs.10.25 lakh
Association of Indian Forging Industries - Rs.10 lakh
Educo India - Rs.10 lakh
Tamil Nadu Government Retired Employees Association - Rs.10 lakh