From students to corporates, donors pour in Rs 394 crore to TN govt's COVID relief fund

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami recalled that two students from Orathur village in Cuddalore district -- T Narendran and T Niranjana -- donated their savings of Rs 80,000

Published: 22nd July 2020

A health worker collects swab samples for COVID-19 testing during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Chennai

Representational image (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Contributions to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund towards COVID-19 related work have reached Rs 394.14 crore till July 21.

Thanking people from all walks of life including industrial houses, employees of the state government and public sector undertakings, pensioners, NGOs and others, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday recalled that two students from Orathur village in Cuddalore district -- T Narendran and T Niranjana -- donated their savings of Rs 80,000 and food items for 40 days to children who have lost their parents and are living in poverty.  

Besides, D Laksha, a Plus Two student from Ashok Nagar in Chennai, donated her savings of Rs 10,000 to the COVID-19 relief fund. The Chief Minister hailed their selfless act.

ITC Limited has provided essential commodities, sanitisers and food to poor families in the districts of Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, as well as food to doctors of government hospitals at a total cost of Rs 1.59 crore.

Here's the list of donors who contributed above Rs 10 lakh from May 15 to July 21:

Tamil Nadu Power Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited - Rs.5 crore

Tamil Nadu Power Generation and Distribution Corporation employees - Rs.2.53 crore

Justice R Subbaiah - Rs.1.86 crore

Aquasub Engineering - Rs.1.50 crore

Registrar General, Madras High Court - Rs.1.50 crore

Tamil Nadu Agriculture University Employees - Rs.90.29 lakh

Lakshmi Vilas Bank - Rs.44.15 lakh

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited - Rs.42.47 lakh

RAL office, Mumbai, Maharashtra - Rs.37.52 lakh

TWAD Board pensioners association: Rs.25.73 lakh

Yamaha Motor India Limited - Rs.25.26 lakh

Procter and Gamble Limited - Rs.25 lakh

Aavin employees -  Rs.16.65 lakh

Tamil Nadu Housing Board employees - Rs.16.10 lakh

Tamil Nadu Chit Fund Companies Association - Rs.16 lakh

Bharathiyar University - Rs.15.38 lakh

Employees of 37 HR and CE temples - Rs.15.13 lakh

All India Senior Citizens Confederation - Rs.13.31 lakh

Garg Industries - Rs.12.50 lakh

Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board employees - Rs.11.96 lakh

Coimbatore District Court - R.11.81 lakh

IPS officers from Tamil Nadu - Rs.10.50 lakh

FEFSI employees - Rs.10.25 lakh

Association of Indian Forging Industries - Rs.10 lakh

Educo India - Rs.10 lakh

Tamil Nadu Government Retired Employees Association - Rs.10 lakh

