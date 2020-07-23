Situation not viable to reopen theatres: Minister Kadambur C Raju

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju on Wednesday said that the present situation is not viable for reopening movie theatres.

During a function in Kovilpatti, the minister said that only two persons per row is being allowed inside theatres in several other countries. The theatre operators would suffer a huge loss if such strict norms were implemented here, he said, adding that the chief minister would take a decision.

“The State government has been assisting enough for the film industry and its fraternities,” he further added.

Raju inaugurated the desilting works at Nedungulam Kanmoi, taken up under the Corporate Social Responsibility funds provided by the Thoothukudi Airport.

Later, he told media persons that the DMK’s protests against electricity bills are “purely political” and that the State government has given enough explanations.