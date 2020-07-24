Gang spotted roaming around in underwear in Coimbatore neighbourhood, police step-up vigil

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police have girded up their loins and increased the vigil in areas around Irugur near Singanallur after videos emerged of a group of seven men roaming around in the residential area wearing only underwears.

The men were reportedly spotted by residents in the early hours of Thursday.

#Coimbatore city police have increased surveillance and patrols around Irugur near Singanallur, after this CCTV grab showing seven men roaming in a residential area (Deepam Nagar) in the wee hours of Thursday.@xpresstn@NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/TVOtGiaJzR — S Mannar Mannan (@mannar_mannan) July 23, 2020

Police said that video from a surveillance camera at a house at Deepam Nagar showed seven men, in their underwear, walking through the locality at around 3.15 am on Thursday. Some of the men were holding sticks. It is not clear from the video whether they had any weapons, said police.

The video was circulated in WhatsApp groups in the Irugur locality and was sent to the Singanallur police.

Police said they suspected the men may have been planning to commit a crime, most likely breaking into a house or robbing it. Police have increased surveillance and night patrolling in the locality. All checkpoints and adjacent police limits have also been put on alert.