IOCL rejects shifting the gas pipeline project from Pottalkadu?

Rasing concerns over untoward incidents, the villagers resorted to a sit-in protest. They demanded shifting of the project to two other alternate routes considering their safety. 

Published: 24th July 2020 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 11:59 AM

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI : The technical team of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) refused to shift the underground natural gas pipeline project to 500-metre away from the proposed site in Pottalkadu village. The villagers had been protesting against the project for the past few months. Pottalkadu comes under the Mullakadu panchayat on Thoothuthukudi-Tiruchendur road. The villagers claimed that the pipelines traverse much closer to the residential areas. The pipes are around 150-300 metres close to a government high school, they said. 

During a peace talk at the collectorate on July 16, Collector Sandeep Nanduri assured the protesters that he would resolve the issue amicably. He suggested the IOCL project proponents look into the feasibility of shifting the project 500-meter away from the earmarked location, said the village leaders, who attended the meeting. 

Meanwhile, the IOCL authorities inspected the village earlier this week and studied the feasibility of shifting the project. A senior official from IOCL told TNIE that it is not viable to shift the project 500-metre away. "Maximum, we can shift the project 50-metre away from the proposed site," he said. Shifting it beyond 50 metres would cut through other survey numbers and it would be a tougher task, he added.   

Part of 1444.6 km-long gas pipeline project 

The IOCL has been laying 1444.6 km-long underground natural gas pipeline project through Ennore-Thiruvallur-Bengaluru-Puducherry-Nagapattinam-Madurai-Thoothukudi. The pipes are laid to distribute Regasified-Liquified Natural Gas (R-LNG) from the Ennore LNG terminal at Kamarajar port to industries across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The Mullakadu village panchayat in Thoothukudi is located at the dead-end of the project’s location in south Tamil Nadu.

