Tamil Nadu sees biggest COVID-19 surge with 6,993 new cases, 1,138 in Chennai alone

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu saw its biggest single-day COVID-19 spike on Monday with 6,993 new cases, while 77 deaths were also recorded. This increased the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu to 2,20,716 and toll to 3,571.

Chennai alone recorded 1,138 cases. Of Chennai's neighbouring districts, Chengalpet recorded 448 cases, Kancheepuram 362 and Tiruvallur 474. Except Chennai and 15 other districts, the others reported cases in three digits. Though daily infections continue to be stable in the capital, the cases are spiking in districts.

Meanwhile, 5,723 people were discharged following treatment. The state also tested 63,250 samples and 61,342 people on the day, according to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.

The state has 54,896 active cases. The government is also promoting plasma therapy for moderate cases. Though plasma therapy is still under trial, doctors say it has shown good results in some.

On Monday, six people donated convalescent plasma at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital's Plasma Bank that was set up by the state government.

According to a senior doctor, 500 ml of plasma was collected from the six donors on the day. So far, around 10 people have donated plasma at the Plasma Bank, RGGGH.

According to the media bulletin, eight of the deceased had no comorbidities.