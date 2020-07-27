STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu sees biggest COVID-19 surge with 6,993 new cases, 1,138 in Chennai alone

77 deaths were also recorded, taking the toll in the state to 3,571

Published: 27th July 2020 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

People attend a medical camp at Chennai on Sunday.

People attend a medical camp at Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu saw its biggest single-day COVID-19 spike on Monday with 6,993 new cases, while 77 deaths were also recorded. This increased the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu to 2,20,716 and toll to 3,571.

Chennai alone recorded 1,138 cases. Of Chennai's neighbouring districts, Chengalpet recorded 448 cases, Kancheepuram 362 and Tiruvallur 474. Except Chennai and 15 other districts, the others reported cases in three digits. Though daily infections continue to be stable in the capital, the cases are spiking in districts.

Meanwhile, 5,723 people were discharged following treatment. The state also tested 63,250 samples and 61,342 people on the day, according to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.

The state has 54,896 active cases. The government is also promoting plasma therapy for moderate cases. Though plasma therapy is still under trial, doctors say it has shown good results in some.

On Monday, six people donated convalescent plasma at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital's Plasma Bank that was set up by the state government.

According to a senior doctor, 500 ml of plasma was collected from the six donors on the day. So far, around 10 people have donated plasma at the Plasma Bank, RGGGH.

According to the media bulletin, eight of the deceased had no comorbidities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus TN COVID-19 cases
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp