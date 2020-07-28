Can Murugan call his mother at least once? Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has asked the Centre if life convicts Nalini and her husband Murugan can be permitted to make a video call to the latter’s mother, at least once, on humanitarian grounds. A two-member bench comprising justices R Kirubakaran and VM Velumani was hearing a Habeus Corpus plea filed by Nalini’s mother, seeking permission to call Murugan’s mother and sister in Sri Lanka and London.

Assistant Solicitor General Karthikeyan, appearing for the Centre, said a response has to be sought from the NIA and the IB. The bench soon observed that the petitioners in these two decades of being inside prison have never sought for such permission. However, the loss of his father has to be considered at least on the humanitarian grounds.

“The entire calling will be done only under close supervision of the law enforcing authorities and this plea can be considered when somebody has lost their father,”observed the bench. The court also said that the petitioners should be allowed to make the video call at least once to call their mother abroad.

The petitioners in their plea sought for 10 minutes every day for a certain period. However, the counsels for the state and centre countered their submissions. State PP A Natarajan contended that as per laws there is no provision for making a video call and if provided to the petitioners it will lead to many foreign prisoners applying for the same. The court recording the submissions directed the central government counsel to seek his response on the plea and adjourned it by a week.