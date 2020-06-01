Turbulence hits Tiruchy–Chennai air route

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Air passengers are unable to benefit from the relaxation of lockdown restrictions as flight services to Chennai remain uncertain. Despite the Union government opening up the domestic sector, not even a single day has passed without flight cancellations in the Tiruchy – Chennai route. On Sunday, two scheduled flights between Tiruchy and Chennai were cancelled.

Tiruchy currently has services to Chennai and Bengaluru. But on most days either the morning, Chennai flight or evening flight gets cancelled. “We are trying our best to help passengers. We inform them about cancellation but passengers often ask whether the next day’s flight would also get cancelled. Unfortunately, we cannot give them any assurance on that,” an airline source said.

Lack of clarity on when services would return to normalcy is troubling the travel and hospital sectors. “Without the hospitality services, we cannot expect the flight operations to resume with sufficient passengers,” said a travel agent.

Rescue flights from Dubai, Malaysia

Tiruchy: Air India Express and Malindo airlines will soon operate flights to bring back Indians stranded in Dubai and Malaysia respectively. AirIndia Express would operate a service from Dubai on June 3. Malindo will operate its service from Malaysia on June 5. The first flight from Malaysia would reach Tiruchy at 9:45 am and depart at 10:35 am. The second flight would reach Tiruchy at 10:40 am. The return flight would be operated via Chennai and take off from Tiruchy at 11:20 am.