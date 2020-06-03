STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Vande Bharat: Five Dubai returnees tested positive for COVID-19

According to the health department sources, one person each from Coimbatore, Erode, Trichy Thiruvarur and Tuticorin tested positive while the remaining passengers tested negative.

Published: 03rd June 2020 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers arriving from Dubai. (Photo| EPS)

Passengers arriving from Dubai. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Five out of 180 passengers, who arrived at the Coimbatore International Airport in the first repatriation flight under Vande Bharat mission from Dubai, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. 

According to the health department sources, one person each from Coimbatore, Erode, Trichy Thiruvarur and Tuticorin tested positive while the remaining passengers tested negative.

"As part of the COVID-19 treatment, the passengers who have been tested positive, will be admitted in the concerned district government hospitals," said sources in health department.

According to airport sources, out of 180 passengers, 160 are adult, 17 are children and three are infants, who travelled in the repatriation flight. However, several passengers refused to stay in paid quarantine, had tussle with the health and revenue officials and left along with their relatives. Most of them had left to their native without adhering the health official's word, sources added.

Though the health officials say that only 20 pregnant mothers had left, many of them gone to their native.   According to G Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, out of the 180 passengers who reached Coimbatore from Dubai on Wednesday morning, 20 were pregnant women. They will be monitored from their home.

"Though the test was carried out for all passengers in Dubai, we have been testing here based on the central government's SOP. All the passengers co-operated well for taking samples. However, some of them hesitated to stay in paid quarantine citing financial constraints. But, we have pacified them and later they realised the need and staying in paid quarantine," he added.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
repatriation Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp