Six healthcare workers in JIPMER test positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Six healthcare workers including a doctor have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) over the last three days, Director JIPMER Dr. Rakesh Aggarwal said here on Wednesday.

The first incident involves a doctor who had earlier worked in the Covid block of JIPMER and developed symptoms of sore throat and tested positive after 14 days.

In another incident, a worker in the Dietetics Department of JIPMER developed mild respiratory symptoms and was initially evaluated at JIPMER.

On 31st May 2020, his symptoms worsened, he approached Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI), where he was tested and found to be COVID-19 positive. His 19 high-risk contacts among healthcare workers were immediately quarantined.

Another 104 contacts who were tested, three staff have turned positive. One is a security officer who is in charge of security at JIPMER as well as in several other Institutions in Puducherry had developed symptoms. The contact tracing has been initiated for all the contacts and testing is underway.

In addition, six persons who had attended a family function held at the residence of a JIPMER staff member were found to be infected. Four of them were guests who came from Chennai and tested positive. Three persons who attended the function (two residents of JIPMER campus and one residing elsewhere in Puducherry) have also tested positive.

As of 1st June 2020, 18 patients confirmed to have COVID-19 are admitted to the new Covid block. In addition, on average, 15-20 patients suspected to have COVID-19 are being admitted to this facility everyday, Dr.Aggarwal said.

JIPMER has been simultaneously providing healthcare for patients not afflicted by Covid infection. Emergency services in JIPMER hospital have been further strengthened and nearly 400 patients with acute conditions are seen every day.

Around 1000 patients with various non-Covid illness are presently admitted in various ICUs and wards in JIPMER.

Every day, nearly 50 dialysis sessions, 60-70 treatments each for cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy, 20-25 emergency and 8-10 elective surgeries and 30-40 high-risk deliveries are being conducted. Blood bank services are continuing uninterrupted.

OPD patient care services have also been intensified. Elective outpatient care has become easy and quick through teleconsultation sessions conducted every day from 9-AM to 4-PM on working days from Monday to Friday and 9 AM-12 Noon on Saturday.

Patients are called in person to JIPMER only when necessary, keeping in mind the safety of them and their attendants. This can be done only after a prior appointment on the telephone.

Every day, around 1100-1200 teleconsultations are being provided and on an average 900-950 outpatients, are seen in person at the Institute for consultation. The telephone appointment system has been strengthened. It now has 46 telephone lines, with specific numbers dedicated to various specialty services. The phone numbers for appointment Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research Puducherry and teleconsultation for each department are available at JIPMER website (www.jipmer.edu.in). In addition, an additional online registration facility for new patients will be available next week, the Director said.