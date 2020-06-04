Furnace-like structure, bone of an animal unearthed at Keezhadi

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Archaeologists have unearthed a furnace-like structure in Manalur, one of the cluster villages of Keezhadi, in the district.

Deputy director of Archeology department R Sivanandan said that the structure, made of burnt clay, is 60-cm deep and is one metre in diametre. He said that as of now he is not sure whether it is part of a bigger structure. “This could be known only after digging a trench adjacent to the present trench,” he said.

Tamil Nadu archaeological department has unearthed an animal bone at a trench in #Keezhadi.

Express photos | @KKSundar123.@xpresstn pic.twitter.com/rgOu8b0iXQ — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) June 4, 2020

Sources said that the bone of an animal was also unearthed from the site. The sixth phase of Keezhadi excavation began on February 19, 2020, after it was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. The excavation is being carried out in Keezhadi cluster villages – Keezhadi, Kondhagai and Agaram and Manalur villages.

The Archaeology department resumed the excavation in cluster villages on May 20 after it was temporarily stopped due to lockdown.