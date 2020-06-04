STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madurai Bench now combines virtual, physical hearing

The Secretary of Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry was impleaded suo motu in the case and standing counsel intimated through mobile.

By Jegadeeswari Pandian
Express News Service

MADURAI: By combining both virtual and physical hearing, a Division Bench of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court proved that judiciary cannot be crippled by COVID-19 crisis.A Bench of Justices PN Prakash and B Pugalendhi, during an open court hearing on a PIL plea  by M Thavamani alleging encroachments in Vellaripatti kanmai in Madurai, were told by government counsel that they did not have instructions from tahsildar concerned on the matter.

The judges sent a WhatsApp video call to the tahsildar through a mobile phone mounted on a stand on their desk and connected to a monitor through screen-mirroring tool. Those present in the court room were able to see and hear the call. The judges apprised the tahsildar of the case and directed him to file a response during the next hearing on June 15.

Similar method was followed in another plea filed by Srivilliputhur Bar Association in which an advocate, Auspin Jack, who was alleged to have practised during his suspension, was contacted through video call. Auspin told the judges that the case was filed due to personal enmity. The Secretary of Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry was impleaded suo motu in the case and standing counsel intimated through mobile.

“This method would save time and also increase transparency,” the judges expressed during the hearing, adding that it should continue even after the lockdown.

