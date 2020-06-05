STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Indira Gandhi Medical College in Puducherry to open for non-COVID patients from June 8

Meanwhile, five more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry taking the total number of cases to 104 in the UT

Published: 05th June 2020 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) in Puducherry

Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) which is an exclusive COVID hospital would be made operational for non-COVID patients from Monday, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said.

COVID patients will be treated in a separate block, while treatment for non-COVID patients will be arranged in other blocks he said. Similarly, the ESI hospital at Gorimedu, where suspected COVID  patients are kept in isolation will also be made operational for non-COVID patients soon. The suspected patients will be shifted to the government guest house at Uppalam, he added. 

Similarly, the Mahatma Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences and the Mother Teresa Institute of Health Sciences would also be made operational soon, he added. Health secretary Prasanth Kumar Panda said that previously about 3500 patients used to visit the OPD of IGMCRI every day and these patients will benefit when it is made fully operational for non-COVID patients.

Meanwhile, five more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry taking the total number of cases to 104 in the UT, Malladi Krishna Rao said here on Friday. After the discharge of six patients, the number of active cases is 62.

Among the new cases, two are from the private security agency in JIPMER, one is a contact from Solai Nagar, one from police headquarters and one who came to the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute (IGGGHPGI) for OPD treatment. The source of infection of the man from police headquarters and the other who came to IGGGHPGI are not known, he said. With this, the total number of cases in Muthialpet has risen to 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IGMCRI Puducherry COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp