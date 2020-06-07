STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government and private school teachers in Tamil Nadu asked to resume duty from June 8

As the Class 10 public exams are set to begin on June 15, many schools across the State will distribute hall tickets to their students from Monday.

Published: 07th June 2020 07:33 PM

Teachers wearing masks evaluating Class 12 answer scripts in a school in Madurai on Wednesday | kk sundar

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: All teachers from both private and government schools have been asked to resume duty in their respective schools from tomorrow. The decision comes ahead of the State Board Public examinations for students in classes 10, 11 and 12.

Even those who do not handle students from these classes are expected to carry out exam related duties to ensure a smooth process.

As the number of exam centres and the number of classrooms have been increased to ensure physical distancing, the number of teachers required to monitor the process has also increased.

As the Class 10 public exams are set to begin on June 15, many schools across the State will distribute hall tickets to their students from Monday. The last examination for class 11 students has been rescheduled to June 16 while for absentees of class 12, the exam will be held on June 18. The hall tickets have already been made available on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations www.dge.tn.gov.in and some schools have already started issuing it to students who do not have access to the internet.

Teachers have been instructed by the government to issue hall tickets to batches of 10 students at a time based on a pre-set slot basis. In addition to this, school heads have been directed to deploy teachers for other duties including staff for thermal scanning, sanitation monitoring and transport management among others.

Teachers have also been asked to submit a detailed transport requirement of students, so that the government may arrange buses and vans accordingly. Over the past weeks, the government has issued detailed protocols and Standard Operating Procedures for various activities related to the conduct of the public exams.

All schools shall be disinfected twice starting tomorrow and all teachers are expected to follow physical distancing norms and wear masks at all times. Government and private hostels associated with the residential school will be allowed to operate from June 11.

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) in Chennai is getting special buses ready for facilitating students to get their hall tickets for Class 10 examinations from Monday. As no public transport is in operation in the city yet, the MTC has proposed to operate special buses for students and teachers from Monday. MTC would be operating 110 buses in 63 routes covering all parts of the city, to help students get the hall tickets.

