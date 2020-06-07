STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Soldier, who died in Pakistan's ceasefire violation, laid to rest with full military honours

On Thursday night, Mathiazhagan was injured grievously in the ceasefire violation and later succumbed at an Army Hospital.

Published: 07th June 2020 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

Collector S A Raman paying last respects to Havaldar Mathiazhagan in Salem (Photo| Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

SALEM: Funeral of a 40-year-old Havildar with the Indian Army, who died in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, was held with military honours in Edappadi on Saturday evening.

The deceased soldier -- Havaldar Mathiazhagan (40) -- was a resident of Seerangaikadu near Sithoor at Edappadi in Salem district. He had served along the LoC in the Sunderbans sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Thursday night, Mathiazhagan was injured grievously in the ceasefire violation and later succumbed at an Army Hospital. His body was taken by road from Akhnoor to Jammu and then airlifted to New Delhi on Friday. It was brought to Coimbatore on Saturday evening in another flight.

At Salem, Collector S A Raman, police officials, the soldier's family members, and villagers paid their last respects. The collector handed over a cheque worth Rs 20 lakh as solatium to the soldier's family members. The solatium was announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. The soldier is survived by his wife Tamilarasi (33) and two children -- Rohit (12) and Subha Sree (8).

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Army Ceasefire violation
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp