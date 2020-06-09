1562 cases; Health Minister scotches rumours on bed shortage

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a day when the State recorded 1,562 fresh Covid-positive cases — including 1,149 in Chennai — and 17 deaths, Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar rejected rumours that there aren’t enough hospital beds in the city. Assuring that adequate beds are in place, he warned of strict action against those spreading rumours. “In Chennai alone, we have 5,000 beds in five government hospitals with ventilator capacity. Chennai Corporation’s care centres have 17,000 beds. There are 75,000 beds across the State,’’ the minister said on Monday.

However, a look at the bed status on the government’s www.stopcoronatn.in website revealed that six of 25 private hospitals in Chennai were full while some hospitals were filled up to 75 per cent capacity. Among them, ICU beds in at least eight hospitals were full. But, more than 10 private hospitals which recently started treating Covid-19, have vacant beds.

Among the government facilities, officials at KMC and Stanley Hospital said beds for Covid patients were almost fully occupied, whereas in Omandurar, 160 beds are available out of the total capacity of 500. “In KMC, the bed capacity is 400 and it’s almost full,” said a hospital official. Officials at Stanley said that only eight beds are available while close to 800 beds are occupied. “We are sending stable patients to care centres,” the official added. Officials at RGGGH too said the beds were “almost full” and they were moving patients to care centres.

With 17 more deaths, toll in the State went up to 286 while cases reached 33,229. Active cases stood at 15,413. Twelve of those who died were from Chennai and the state capital’s overall tally touched 23,298.

The Minister said that the recovery rate is 56 per cent and currently, only six patients are there on ventilators in the State. Total discharges (17,527) are higher than active cases (15,413).

HC asks govt to consider pushing boards

The Madras High Court on Monday asked the State government to consider postponing the Class-X board examinations. It also asked for a comprehensive report on the arrangements that have been made by the school education department. A division bench heard petitions seeking postponement of the examinations for another two months.

