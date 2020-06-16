Politicians throw COVID-19 norms to wind in Puducherry, LG Bedi makes fervent appeal to them

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Even as the administration is struggling to contain the COVID-19 outbreak here, Puducherry has been witnessing agitations by MLAs and political parties almost on a daily basis including on Tuesday throwing social distancing to the winds, which could lead to the spread of the virus.

Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday made a fervent appeal to political and community leaders against indulging in agitations and gatherings which put the lives of the people of Puducherry at risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a message posted on WhatsApp and Twitter, the Lt. Governor pointed to a report which appeared in the Puducherry edition of The New Indian Express and said it was a concern and made the people of Puducherry vulnerable to community spread. “Right now the urgency is health safety to keep livelihood going too. We need to take care of our health and the wealth it generates for our living," she said.

Saving Puducherry is a combined responsibility of not only doctors, police and public officials on duty who are already overstretched, pointed out Bedi. She advised political leaders to use other means to raise social concerns and suggested use of websites or webinars for public participation and appealed to them not to violate the directions of the government.

She said that people have been requesting her to make such an appeal and on behalf of them also with folded hands, she is appealing to them to follow the rules given and to be the role models and adopt wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and sanitation.

Even though Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy as well as officials of the health department and district administration have been harping on maintenance of social distancing and appealing to people to comply with it to prevent the proliferation of COVID-19, political leaders do not seem to be bothered.

The Left parties along with allies DMK and VCK held demonstrations near the new bus stand protesting against the Centre for denial of requisite reservation for OBCs, MBCs and others under All India quota seats in medical admissions. Not only was there no social distancing, but some of the leaders were not even wearing masks, which were hanging from their chin. Among the participants were DMK MLA R Siva, ex-MLA Nara Kalainathan and other participants who were booked for violating Section 144 of the Cr PC and under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Act, 1897.

Last week, BJP MLA V Saminathan, AIADMK MLA A Anbazhagan and others were booked under the same provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Act, 1897 and violation of Section 144 of the Cr PC. Saminathan led an agitation of partymen at the office of Deputy Speaker MNR Bhalan at Oulgaret, while Anbazhagan attempted to picket Raj Nivas along with fishermen demanding compensation for the fishing ban period for retired fishermen.

On Sunday, AITUC Secretary Durai Selvam led Sunday market vendors to MG Road, where a big group of traders, AITUC leaders, revenue and police officials were locked in an argument and none remembered the need for social distancing.

While leaders are organizing such agitations out of political compulsions, they fail to realize that if even one person in the gathering is COVID-19 positive without him knowing about it, he could infect a large number of persons in the gathering including police personnel on duty.

Social distancing is also nowhere to be seen even when groups of people call on the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy or other ministers at their respective chambers, with everyone standing close to each other for photos. The same is the scenario in meetings at the offices of political parties.

Cases are on the rise in Puducherry, having topped the 200 mark and the administration is breaking its head in working out ways to prevent the spread and building up infrastructure to handle it. The fish and vegetable markets are being shifted for maintaining social distancing. The Chief Minister is faulting people for lack of social distancing, but shouldn't political leaders be setting an example to the public?