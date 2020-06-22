Audio book on Keezhadi civilisation

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: To ensure visually-challenged and uneducated people get to know about Keezhadi civilization, a group of youth from Karaikudi released an audiobook revealing its details on social media on Sunday.

Speaking to TNIE, Lenin Gurusamy (29), one of the coordinators of Olipedia community, said this audiobook is one-hour-and-34-minute long. They have uploaded it on their YouTube channel- Olipedia -- and also on other social media, including WhatsApp and Telegram.

"In the second week of June, we decided to convert the State archaeology book -- Keezhadi (Vaigai Nathikaraiyil Sangakala Nagara Nagareegam) -- into an audiobook. We finished the work in ten days", he said.

This book was chosen as its content is crisp and informative, said G Balabarathi (29), another coordinator of the community. "Our experiences taught us that people are not interested to listen to an audiobook if it is too lengthy. A short and informative book is loved by all. The community released at least 25 audiobooks (non-copyrighted books) so far, but this book is a special one for all," he informed.

Balabharati and Lenin said their works included an audiobook based on an abridged version of Ponniyin Selvan. Presently, they are engaged in converting novels like Kalki and Puthumaipithan. Many like-minded youth have joined them in the past few years, the coordinators said. As the community has mostly students and working people, it takes time for them to complete their work, they added.

It is noted the State Archeology Department is conducting excavations at four villages- Keezhadi, Agaram, Konthagai and Manalur -- in the phase VI excavation in the district.