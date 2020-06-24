STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In the era of computers, this government school teacher teaches calligraphy online

A government school teacher in Karur has been changing and improving people's handwriting amid the lockdown by teaching them cursive writing calligraphy through social media.

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

The lockdown has kept people confined to homes. Owing to this, many have started learning new skills and trying out new hobbies. Seeing many people trying out the same hobbies, Boopathy, a teacher of Poiyamani Panchayat Union Middle School in Kulithalai, has been teaching calligraphy. Boopathy believes calligraphy is different from run-of-the-mill hobbies as it ensures people use their valuable time in doing something resourceful. "We can make one's handwriting more beautiful within a span of seven days through constant practice," Boopathy told TNIE.

He said, "Like everyone, I wanted to learn a new art form and develop a new hobby. Once I learned calligraphy, I became more interested in the art form.

Later, I began teaching my friends and students through social media. With seven days of practice, one can change their handwriting into something more beautiful. It does not matter how bad one's handwriting is as cursive writing calligraphy can be learned through tri-stroke, which involves a slanting line, an upper hook and a lower hook. As of now, more than 50 individuals, including three block educational officers (BEOs), government school students, teachers and professors across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have learned calligraphy from me in this lockdown through social media."

He added, "The majority of people prefer English-medium schools over government schools. Spoken English and good handwriting is one of the main reasons behind it. If we can provide these to children in government schools, parents would automatically enrol their children in our schools. The government must take steps to introduce skill sets like cursive writing calligraphy as part of the syllabus for students. A BEO from Chennai who learned the art form from me has assured of bringing this initiative to the notice of the Director of School Education to implement this in government schools across Tamil Nadu."

Boopathy has been conducting classes from 5 pm to 6 pm through WhatsApp and his 'Racy Calligraphy' YouTube channel videos. He aims to teach government school students in Karur once schools are reopened.

