STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

40-year old man dies as he comes into contact with illegal electric fence in Tamil Nadu

The fence was erected illicitly with HT electricity to prevent wild animals from entering the field and causing damage to crops, police said.

Published: 28th June 2020 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Electrocution, electric shock

Rules permit fences with low voltage to give a mild shock to keep away animals from entering farms.

By PTI

ERODE: A 40-year old man died of electrocution when he accidentally came into contact with an illegal high voltage electric fence at a farm land to prevent wild animals from damaging crops at a village in the district, police said.

Krishnamurthy, an agricultural labourer, was walking near the farm when he touched the fence connected to high tension power supply and was electrocuted to death on the spot near Sathyamangalam, about 70 km from, here, on Saturday.

Police said they have registered a case against the lessee of the land and investigations were on.

The fence was erected illicitly with HT electricity to prevent wild animals from entering the field and causing damage to crops, police said.

Deaths of elephants and other wild animals due to electrocution is a recurring problem in forest fringes in the district, especially in Sathyamangalam area, where several farmers go for the illegal high voltage wired fence to prevent damage to their crops.

Rules permit fences with low voltage to give a mild shock to keep away animals from entering farms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Electrocution
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp