Centre tells TN to reinvite BharatNet bids

A communication in this regard was sent to the State Chief Secretary, IT Secretary and MD of TANFINET.

Published: 28th June 2020 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Saturday asked the Tamil Nadu FiberNet Corporation (TANFINET) to scrap tenders floated for the Rs 1,950 crore-BharatNet Project with immediate effect. A communication in this regard was sent to the State Chief Secretary, IT Secretary and MD of TANFINET.

The Office Memorandum sent by the Director of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) stated: “The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is requested to direct TANFINET for corrective action to be taken regarding the immediate cancellation of the tenders.” Reacting to the development, Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar told TNIE, “The Central government, as the project’s funding agency, has only advised to incorporate “Make In India” norms and to re-invite bids.

Certain guidelines have been given, and it would be included in the fresh tenders.” He added that a meeting of the Board of Directors would be held within a week’s time, in this regard. “The government is committed to implement it,” he said, adding that transparent tenders would be floated online soon, and any qualified firm could take part in it.

‘Tender conditions discriminatory’

A video conference meeting was held on June 23, attended by the DoT, DPIIT and TANFINET, which discussed grievances/complaints received from Arappor Iyakkam, Chennai, and Tejas Network and TEPC, New Delhi, who were also present in the meeting. The complainant firms had grievances against TANFINET tenders and their alleged non-compliance of public procurement order of 2017.

Based on stakeholder comments, the meeting concluded that the bidding conditions incorporated by TANFINET were restrictive and discriminatory. Following which, the meeting decided that TANFINET should scrap the tender, and re-invite bids with non-restrictive qualification criteria.

Arappor Iyakkam, the complainant, said on Saturday, “The Centre’s decision had vindicated our complaint regarding irregularity in BharatNet tenders. Our efforts have ensured that crores of public money is saved.” Meanwhile, DMK chief MK Stalin sought accountability for the scrapping of tender. He said, “What kind of action would be taken against the minister and officials concerned? The Chief Minister should explain this to the people of the State.”

