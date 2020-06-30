80 TN cops with anger issues taken off duty to undergo behavioral therapy post Sathankulam

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With the custodial deaths at Sathankulam having dented the image of the police department, Tiruchy range DIG V Balakrishnan has released 80 cops with anger issues from duty and asked them to undergo behavioral therapy for one month.

The Sathankulam incident and the series of police brutality allegations have thrown light on the need for behavioral correction for cops with anger and psychological issues.

Accordingly, DIG V Balakrishnan, on Monday, disclosed that a total of 80 police personnel from Tiruchy range have been asked to attend a special month-long psychological training programme before rejoining duty. The DIG said that these cops need behavioural correction to improve their interpersonal skills.

The 80 police personnel including 49 constables, 29 sub-inspectors and two inspectors were identified and listed through a three-step process such as previous incidents, sub-divisional level official recommendation and also based on the special branch report. The listed cops are found to be having a track record of harsh handling of people either by beating them or by verbally abusing them in anger.

All 80 personnel will be gradually reinstated into regular duties after completing CBT (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy) component to improve the way they deal with the public.

Speaking to The New Indian Express about the action, DIG Balakrishnan said, "Following the custodial death incident in Samayapuram police station back in December 2019, we started the process of gathering reports of cops who have anger issues and with a history of harsh handling of people. After the process, we have identified about 80 police personnel from five districts that fall under the Tiruchy range."

At first, all the 80 cops will be sent for psychometric tests for finding the reason for the cops' aggressive behaviour, which will be done in the next week. Following this, the cops will be sent for the therapy. Psychologists who are already providing a well-being programme to the police personnel will be used for this.

Of the 80 cops, 21 are from Pudukkottai, 18 from Ariyalur, 17 from Tiruchy, 15 from Karur and 9 from Perambalur.