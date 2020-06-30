STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sathankulam custodial deaths: Case transferred to CB-CID to prevent tampering of evidence

The decision was made as an interim measure to preserve the evidence in connection with the case till the CBI takes over

Published: 30th June 2020 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

A protest at Sathankulam against the deaths of the two traders

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court transferred the investigation into the deaths of father-son duo Jeyaraj and Beniks of Sathankulam to the CB-CID till the CBI takes over the case. The decision was made as an interim measure to preserve the evidence in connection with the incident.

A Bench comprising Justices PN Prakash and B Pugalendhi, which was hearing the suo motu petition filed in connection with the incident, said there is a risk of tampering of evidence and that every moment is crucial.

After elaborate discussion whether the case could be handed over to the Deputy Inspector General of Tirunelveli range or to the CB-CID, the judges concluded that the case should be transferred to CB-CID and appointed CB-CID Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar in charge of the case. A detailed order in this regard would be passed soon, they added.

'Prima facie materials to register murder case'

During the hearing, the judges referred to the preliminary post-mortem examination report filed in the case and said that serious injuries were noted on the bodies of Jeyaraj and Beniks. "This, along with a statement given by a woman police constable of the Sathankulam station, is prima facie evidence to register a murder case against the police," the judges stated. They also told the government to give protection to the woman constable as the judicial magistrate mentioned that she was terrified while giving her statement.

Contempt proceedings

Earlier, the judges heard the suo motu criminal contempt petition filed against three policemen -- Thoothukudi Additional Superintendent of Police D Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police C Prathapan and constable Maharajan of Sathankulam police station -- for preventing Kovilpatti Judicial Magistrate I from conducting inquiry at Sathankulam police station in connection with the incident.

WATCH:

The Additional Advocate General (AAG) Chellapandian, appearing on behalf of the state, submitted that the trio acted so owing to immense stress due to the prevailing situation and that they regretted it. He further informed the court that the ADSP Kumar and DSP Prathapan have been placed on waiting list and the constable Maharajan has been transferred.

He added that 24 other police personnel of Sathankulam police station were also transferred to various places in view of the apprehensions made by the court in the contempt petition that a fair probe is not possible unless they are transferred.

Recording the submissions and also granting opportunity to the three policemen to file their response to the allegations against them, the judges adjourned the contempt petition for four weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sathankulam custodial deaths TN custodial deaths Thoothukudi custodial deaths
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp