Sathankulam custodial deaths: Case transferred to CB-CID to prevent tampering of evidence

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court transferred the investigation into the deaths of father-son duo Jeyaraj and Beniks of Sathankulam to the CB-CID till the CBI takes over the case. The decision was made as an interim measure to preserve the evidence in connection with the incident.

A Bench comprising Justices PN Prakash and B Pugalendhi, which was hearing the suo motu petition filed in connection with the incident, said there is a risk of tampering of evidence and that every moment is crucial.

After elaborate discussion whether the case could be handed over to the Deputy Inspector General of Tirunelveli range or to the CB-CID, the judges concluded that the case should be transferred to CB-CID and appointed CB-CID Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar in charge of the case. A detailed order in this regard would be passed soon, they added.

'Prima facie materials to register murder case'

During the hearing, the judges referred to the preliminary post-mortem examination report filed in the case and said that serious injuries were noted on the bodies of Jeyaraj and Beniks. "This, along with a statement given by a woman police constable of the Sathankulam station, is prima facie evidence to register a murder case against the police," the judges stated. They also told the government to give protection to the woman constable as the judicial magistrate mentioned that she was terrified while giving her statement.

Contempt proceedings

Earlier, the judges heard the suo motu criminal contempt petition filed against three policemen -- Thoothukudi Additional Superintendent of Police D Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police C Prathapan and constable Maharajan of Sathankulam police station -- for preventing Kovilpatti Judicial Magistrate I from conducting inquiry at Sathankulam police station in connection with the incident.

The Additional Advocate General (AAG) Chellapandian, appearing on behalf of the state, submitted that the trio acted so owing to immense stress due to the prevailing situation and that they regretted it. He further informed the court that the ADSP Kumar and DSP Prathapan have been placed on waiting list and the constable Maharajan has been transferred.

He added that 24 other police personnel of Sathankulam police station were also transferred to various places in view of the apprehensions made by the court in the contempt petition that a fair probe is not possible unless they are transferred.

Recording the submissions and also granting opportunity to the three policemen to file their response to the allegations against them, the judges adjourned the contempt petition for four weeks.