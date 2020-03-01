‘Green’ garlands to adorn huge horse idol this year at Pudukkottai temple

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: The mammoth horse idol of the Perungaraiyadi Meenda Ayyanar Temple in Pudukkottai is set to be adorned with garlands not of usual shiny plastic ones but with papers. The annual festival of the temple falls on March 8 and 9 this year. Two to three lakh devotees are expected to visit.

Every year, the iconic idol is adorned with plastic garlands, measuring about 65 feet. With a view of celebrating the festival in an environment-friendly way, the officials have ordered garland makers to use only papers to make garlands.

Though it is stressed every passing year, it is not strictly followed. However, this time, it has been made a hard and fast rule.

“We get 1500-2000 garlands. We appoint atleast 25 people to place the garlands on the idol, which is 27-feet tall. Plastic garlands do not easily decompose and pose a threat to the environment. I have been urging people to stop using plastic since 3 to4 years. This year, I will not be hoisting any plastic garland,” said Ranjith Kumar, temple festival president.

More than 1,000 garlands are placed on the idol each year. Hundreds of people are involved in the garland-making process in the town near Kulamangalam. Garland makers begin the preparation in the month of February itself as they claim that it is time-consuming and laborious.

‘Paper garlands are more difficult to make’

“It takes three to four hours to make a single paper garland. Three or four persons is required for it. We have to be patient as the paper gets torn easily,” said Periyasamy, a garland maker.

He said that he sells a garland for Rs 3000 and prices go up to Rs 10,000. “I used to make 150-200 garlands every year. I will be able to make just 100 this year,” he said.