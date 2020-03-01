Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Green’ garlands to adorn huge horse idol this year at Pudukkottai temple

With a view of celebrating the festival in an environment-friendly way, the officials have ordered garland makers to use only papers to make garlands.

Published: 01st March 2020 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Hundreds of people are involved in the garland-making process in the town near Kulamangalam.

Hundreds of people are involved in the garland-making process in the town near Kulamangalam.

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: The mammoth horse idol of the Perungaraiyadi Meenda Ayyanar Temple in Pudukkottai is set to be adorned with garlands not of usual shiny plastic ones but with papers. The annual festival of the temple falls on March 8 and 9 this year. Two to three lakh devotees are expected to visit.

Every year, the iconic idol is adorned with plastic garlands, measuring about 65 feet. With a view of celebrating the festival in an environment-friendly way, the officials have ordered garland makers to use only papers to make garlands.

Though it is stressed every passing year, it is not strictly followed. However, this time, it has been made a hard and fast rule.

“We get 1500-2000 garlands. We appoint atleast 25 people to place the garlands on the idol, which is 27-feet tall. Plastic garlands do not easily decompose and pose a threat to the environment. I have been urging people to stop using plastic since 3 to4 years. This year, I will not be hoisting any plastic garland,” said Ranjith Kumar, temple festival president.

More than 1,000 garlands are placed on the idol each year. Hundreds of people are involved in the garland-making process in the town near Kulamangalam. Garland makers begin the preparation in the month of February itself as they claim that it is time-consuming and laborious.

‘Paper garlands are more difficult to make’

“It takes three to four hours to make a single paper garland. Three or four persons is required for it. We have to be patient as the paper gets torn easily,” said Periyasamy, a garland maker.

He said that he sells a garland for Rs 3000 and prices go up to Rs 10,000. “I used to make 150-200 garlands every year. I will be able to make just 100 this year,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Perungaraiyadi Meenda Ayyanar Temple Pudukkottai annual festival Kulamangalam
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp