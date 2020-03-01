Supreme Court, High Courts deserted their constitutional duty by being silent: Madras HC lawyer on CAA

By Express News Service

MADURAI: K M Vijayan, a senior counsel from Madras High Court criticised Supreme Court and High Courts for "deserting their constitutional duty by being silent on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and its repercussions".

Speaking at a regional conference titled 'Current Challenges faced by the Indian Constitution' organised by the All India Lawyers' Union (AILU) here on Saturday, the senior advocate said, "The Apex Court and High Courts have deserted their constitutional duty by maintaining silence or supporting the ruling government over CAA. Not just CAA, the Apex Court has also turned a blind eye when the Kashmir people were stripped off their special status and imposed with internet ban. Even in the Ayodhya verdict, the court has made a mistake as there was no proof to show that Hindu God Ram was born in Ayodhya."

The Central government's real motive behind CAA, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) is to change our secular India into 'one nation, one religion, one language',

Vijayan alleged and added that people should join hands against CAA, NPR and NRC.

State General Secretary of AILU N Muthu Amuthanathan, Bar council member A Gothandam, office bearers of bar associations and several advocates were present.