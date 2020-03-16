Fish vendors fear loss of space in Kulumani market

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With the Corporation planning to relocate Puthur fish market to Kulumani Road, retail vendors and workers are worried the civic body would not give them space. “We heard they are planning to give space only for wholesale merchants. This would affect our, livelihoods,” said John Peter, a fish merchant who has been doing business in Puthur for the last 20 years.

Those employed in cleaning fish are worried about their future. “We hope the Corporation would give sufficient space for merchants and workers in the new market. Otherwise, many of us would lose our jobs. We now make at least `300 a day. The Corporation should ensure there is sufficient space for all of us in the new location,” said Parvathy, who works in the Puthur market.

Corporation officials confirmed the shifting of the market would not affect workers and retail fish sellers.

“They recently raised the issue with our officials. We told them these are rumours and there would be sufficient space for all existing merchants in the new market,” a senior Corporation official said.

Meanwhile, people staying near Puthur market suggested the Corporation should speed up the shifting process.

“The merchants were running this market in a careless manner. They often dump meat and fish waste on nearby streets. This has increased the stray dog menace in our area and also affected hygiene. The Corporation should shift this market at the earliest,” said S Ramanathan, a resident.