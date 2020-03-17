Thailand man dies at Coimbatore Hospital over health complications

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The 49-year-old man from Thailand, who was recently tested negative for Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), died at the isolation ward of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Tuesday morning.

The health department officials claimed the man had reportedly died due to complicated diabetic nephropathy and septicemia. They also refuted claims over the man contracting the dreadful Coronavirus as his throat swabs tested negative.

The deceased, identified as Donrosal Khamidoi from Songkhla, had come to Tamil Nadu along with a group of six people. The group had travelled to several tourist places in the state and also visited Erode.

Simultaneously, the man was planning to catch a flight to Singapore on Saturday. At the Coimbatore International Airport, the health team that screened the man had diagnosed him with a high fever and later referred him for isolation at Coimbatore CMCH.

High placed sources said the man was suffering from diabetic foot ulcer and cellulitis.

Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar ruled out the man had died due to Coronavirus. He claimed, "The swabs collected from him were sent to the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Guindy, and the result returned as negative."

CMCH Dean B Asokan said the deceased was suffering from kidney damage. It is said the man had undergone dialysis at the hospital while he was in the isolation ward.

Public Health and Preventive Medicine Department officials said five people who had accompanied Donrosal would be isolated at Erode. The health department there would collect the samples from the group for medical examination.

Dean B Asokan had informed the Royal Thai Consulate about the demise of the Thailand national through proper medium. On the other side, four patients have been admitted to the isolation ward of CMCH and ESI Hospital for showing symptoms of the virus.

