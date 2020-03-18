TN health dept seeks action against 'Healer' Baskar for terming COVID-19 'Illuminati conspiracy'

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The District Health Department has sought Collector K Rajamani to take appropriate action on ‘Healer’ Baskar, a self-proclaimed medical practitioner near Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore, for reportedly spreading false information on coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In an audio clip, Baskar claimed the coronavirus outbreak is reportedly a depopulation measure across the globe as per directions given by ‘Illuminati’. Commenting on the state government’s order to close down educational institutions malls and theatres, Baskar claimed the people isolated would be eliminated later on.

City Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan told Express that they are presently verifying the veracity of the audio clip. The verification process started after the police received a piece of informal information in this regard, he said. Sources said Healer Baskar would be soon picked up for an inquiry.

On the other hand, the health department has claimed Healer Baskar is allegedly instilling fear and panic among the people over the coronavirus.

Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar said, “In the audio, the man was talking about the Coronavirus that could instigate fear among the people. We have requested the Collector to take appropriate action against him for spreading false information and creating panic.”

Ramesh said the representation is made based on the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act 1939 and section 54 (punishment for false warning) of the Disaster Management Act 2005.

The audio clip of Healer Baskar has gone viral on social media. Baskar claimed Tamil Nadu would soon witness a condition similar to China, Italy, and Germany. While claiming the Coronavirus outbreak as a third world war, he also said the health department would soon reach out to people door-to-door to isolate them.

This was not the first time Healer Baskar is in the limelight, as he was earlier arrested by police in August 2018 for misleading women by conducting a training programme for women to deliver the baby at home.