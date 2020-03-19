STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN forms Sixth State Finance Commission

The commission will make recommendations on various subjects including the measures needed to improve the financial position of the local bodies and identifying new avenues for resources mobilisation.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has constituted the Sixth State Finance Commission to review the financial position of the rural and urban local bodies — village panchayats, panchayat union councils, district panchayats, town panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations — and make recommendations. 

The commission will be headed by retired IAS officer Mohan Pyare. CV Sekar, MLA, will be the non-official member while the Commissioner of Municipal Administration, Director of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj and Director of Town Panchayats will be ex-officio members.

The commission has been asked to submit its report by July 31, 2021 covering the period of five years commencing on April 1, 2022 and it will review the financial position of the local bodies as on 31 March 2020 based on the present reorganised status of local bodies. 

The commission will also suggest ways to avoid mounting of unpaid bills of electricity charges, water charges, etc. 
The commission will also suggest ways to avoid mounting of unpaid bills of electricity charges, water charges, etc.

Report by July 31, 2021
The Sixth State Finance Commission has been asked to submit its report by July 31, 2021 covering the period of five years commencing on April 1, 2022

