‘Advance court’s summer vacation’ 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In the midst of measures being taken to contain COVID-19 spread on the court premises, the advocates of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court have sent a representation to the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Amreshwar Pratap Sahi to advance the one month summer vacation of court to April month.

Every year, May is declared as summer holiday for High Courts, and special sittings are scheduled intermittently to hear urgent cases. However, due to the pandemic, the Madras HC has decided that only urgent matters and motion cases would be listed for hearing for three weeks from March 18, and has banned presence of more than 10 advocates inside court halls.

Even issuance of entry pass to litigants has been temporarily suspended to avoid crowding in the campus and administrative staff were asked to work in shifts. Pointing out these measures, several advocates of the High Court Bench have sent a joint representation to the Chief Justice to convene full court meeting and consider advancing the summer vacation to April instead of May so that spread of COVID-19 on court premises can be avoided.