STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus: Puducherry clamps Section 144 to ensure social distancing

Already  Section 144 Cr P.C has been promulgated in  Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions of the Union territory.

Published: 21st March 2020 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Deserted Puducherry beach road of on Saturday as the government banned public entry to halt the spread of COVID-19. (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPC will be clamped in Puducherry (the enclave in Tamil Nadu) from Monday morning till March 31, restricting the gathering of people to a maximum of four persons at a place.

Already  Section 144 Cr P.C has been promulgated in  Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions of the Union territory.

The order will be relaxed for purchase of groceries and vegetables from 8 am to 9 am and again between 6 pm and 7 pm when people can go to markets, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy told reporters on Saturday.

However, shops selling essential commodities such as food, medicines, and milk will remain open as usual, the CM said, while advising people not to crowd these shops.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puducherry Covid-19 coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Section 144
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp