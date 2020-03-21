Coronavirus: Puducherry clamps Section 144 to ensure social distancing

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPC will be clamped in Puducherry (the enclave in Tamil Nadu) from Monday morning till March 31, restricting the gathering of people to a maximum of four persons at a place.

Already Section 144 Cr P.C has been promulgated in Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions of the Union territory.

The order will be relaxed for purchase of groceries and vegetables from 8 am to 9 am and again between 6 pm and 7 pm when people can go to markets, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy told reporters on Saturday.

However, shops selling essential commodities such as food, medicines, and milk will remain open as usual, the CM said, while advising people not to crowd these shops.