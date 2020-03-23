STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: TN to be locked down from 6 pm Tuesday, here's the list of services affected

Other than emergency services, no other transport services including public and private buses, autos and taxis will run.

Published: 23rd March 2020 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Chennai Corporation deploy 200 sprayers and workers to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, with all district borders in the state to be sealed till March 31, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced in the assembly on Monday. 

All district collectors have been advised to issue necessary orders under Section 144 in this regard and Superintendents of Police have been directed to ensure that they are followed.  All district borders in the state will be sealed.  

Here's the list of services that will be affected:

  • Other than shops selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries, other shops, commercial complexes and workshops will not function.
  • Government departments like district administration, police, fire and rescue services, prisons, public health, courts and local bodies will continue to function. Other government offices are to remain closed. 
  • Employees of private firms including IT, telecom and other technological sectors are to work from home while private medical facilities can continue to operate. 
  • Other than emergency services, no other transport services including public and private buses, autos and taxis will function.
  • Interdistrict and interstate transport will not function barring those for essential services. 
  • Industries manufacturing essential commodities and export, import companies dealing with the same would be allowed to function with minimal workforce.
  • All construction work except essential projects will be halted. However, workers must be remunerated for these days.
  • Only takeaways will be permitted in eateries while government-run Amma canteens will function as usual. The chief minister said the government is considering relief measures to people economically affected by these measures.

The CM advised that those who have returned from abroad should quarantine themselves and look out for symptoms of the coronavirus. If the symptoms were to be manifested, they should get themselves tested in government or private hospitals. Even those who have no travel history or those who have not come in contact with people who have returned from abroad should get themselves tested in case they show symptoms.

District collectors have been advised to take appropriate efforts to ease the inconvenience caused to pregnant women and senior citizens due to the curfew.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami Section 144 coronavirus Covid-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp