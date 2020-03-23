COVID-19: TN to be locked down from 6 pm Tuesday, here's the list of services affected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, with all district borders in the state to be sealed till March 31, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced in the assembly on Monday.

All district collectors have been advised to issue necessary orders under Section 144 in this regard and Superintendents of Police have been directed to ensure that they are followed. All district borders in the state will be sealed.

Here's the list of services that will be affected:

Other than shops selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries, other shops, commercial complexes and workshops will not function.

Government departments like district administration, police, fire and rescue services, prisons, public health, courts and local bodies will continue to function. Other government offices are to remain closed.

Employees of private firms including IT, telecom and other technological sectors are to work from home while private medical facilities can continue to operate.

Other than emergency services, no other transport services including public and private buses, autos and taxis will function.

Interdistrict and interstate transport will not function barring those for essential services.

Industries manufacturing essential commodities and export, import companies dealing with the same would be allowed to function with minimal workforce.

All construction work except essential projects will be halted. However, workers must be remunerated for these days.

Only takeaways will be permitted in eateries while government-run Amma canteens will function as usual. The chief minister said the government is considering relief measures to people economically affected by these measures.

The CM advised that those who have returned from abroad should quarantine themselves and look out for symptoms of the coronavirus. If the symptoms were to be manifested, they should get themselves tested in government or private hospitals. Even those who have no travel history or those who have not come in contact with people who have returned from abroad should get themselves tested in case they show symptoms.

District collectors have been advised to take appropriate efforts to ease the inconvenience caused to pregnant women and senior citizens due to the curfew.