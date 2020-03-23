‘Masked’ wedding at Vijayakanth’s house for this Chennai couple

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Sunday as most people stayed indoors and put their plans on the back burner, some of them decided to go ahead with theirs, albeit indoors. The janata curfew fell on a ‘muhurtham day’ and many weddings were planned. One such marriage was of V Vimalkumar, a DMDK trade union functionary. He was supposed to tie the knot with Kamali at Saidapet, in the presence of party president Vijayakanth. But following the curfew, the families were reluctant to go ahead without Vijayakanth.

On coming to know of this, Vijayakanth decided to solemnise the wedding at his Saligramam residence. Everyone wore a mask during the function. Another such marriage was of T Tamizh Selvi of Kancheepuram and M Gowtham Ashok of Tirunelveli. Both are employed in Chennai and their marriage was to take place at Kachabeswarar Temple in Kancheepuram.

Gowtham’s father Moorthy told Express, “Though we had planned a grand wedding, we are not sad because this curfew was for a good reason. Two days ago, after the Prime Minister announced Janata Curfew, we checked with the temple and wedding hall to see if they will remain open. After it was confirmed that the two venues will be closed, I informed all my friends and relatives not to come to the wedding. My son and daughter-in-law also did the same”. The wedding was solemnised at the house of Tamizh Selvi at Gandhi Nagar in Kancheepuram. Not more than 50 people attended it.

Curfew steals newly-weds’ thunder

Ariyalur: As it fell on an auspicious day, janata curfew witnessed several interesting incidents. Parents of Karthik and Ranjitha arranged two big vessels of water and placed them at the entrance of the marriage hall near Anaikkarai so that visitors could wash their hands. Gunasekaran of Pudukkudi had to change the venue of his son’s marriage a HR&CE temple at Jayankondam informed at the eleventh hour that the event could be held there.

Couple marry by roadside

Cuddalore: A couple tied the knot by the roadside on Sunday as Kolanjiappar temple authorities denied them permission to hold the wedding on the temple premises in Virudhachalam. The State government had advised cancelling of all ceremonies in the State from March 21 to 31 in order to curb spread of COVID-19 infection. However, sources said, around 10 weddings were scheduled to take place at Kolanjiappar temple on Sunday.