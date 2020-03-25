Already socially outcasted, now corona bring new woes for Tamil Nadu sex workers

K Ezhilarasan By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Most workers and professionals can openly lament about their loss and suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic. But for sex workers in Pudukkottai, they are unable to narrate their tales of woe due to the nature of their profession.

Several homeless sex workers stay on rail and bus platforms and only a few have their own homes and families. But overall, their lives have been badly affected in the past week.

They are worrying about when the crisis would end and how they are going to manage things until then.

For a sex worker from Thanjavur, a mother of two, it is difficult to get through a day.

She said, “I have to pay the due amount of Rs 3,800 for my scooter and Rs 2,600 as house rent. I need at least Rs 6,000 for these two purposes alone. For the past 10 days, there have been no clients. I have been borrowing money to meet my daily expenses.”

Her husband is an alcoholic and she has two sons.

One is studying and the other recently took up a job in Chennai but returned home due to COVID scare.

Homeless sex workers who stay on railway and bus stand platforms are worried as they have been evicted and now have no place to go.