STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmers feed cattle their yield after flower traders shut shops

Along the roadside, in Athiyuthu on Wednesday, cows and calves were seen feeding on freshly plucked flowers, discarded by the floriculturists of the village.

Published: 26th March 2020 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Chelladurai, a Kuthapanchan floriculturist fed his cow the marigold flowers he had cultivated, as the flower markets were shut on Wednesday | express

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: Along the roadside, in Athiyuthu on Wednesday, cows and calves were seen feeding on freshly plucked flowers, discarded by the floriculturists of the village. One Chelladurai, a Kuthapanchan floriculturist, told TNIE that he had fed his cow the marigold flowers he had cultivated, as the flower markets were shut, following the 21-day nation-wide lockdown that came to into effect beginning Tuesday midnight.

So was the state of several floriculturists in places like Athiyuthu, Melapavur and Surandai. As the markets were shut and flower export to Kerala prohibited, the farmers threw the flowers away on the roadsides or fed cattle the yield of their months of toil. Chelladurai said that a week ago he was able to sell one kilogram marigold, which plant takes an average of 40-50 days to flower, for Rs 20. “I could earn at least Rs 4,500 a week, till Friday last.

With the markets shut, I am incurring a huge loss and the revenue has not yet met the cost of cultivation,” he said. Murugan, a marigold farmer in Muthumalaipuram, said that he had left the flowers in over 5,000 plants unplucked, as the traders shut their shops. Thousands of farmers from across the district are cultivating marigold, jasmine, tuberose, rose and marikozhunthu. They sell their yield at the flower markets in several towns in the district, including Sankarankovil, Tenkasi, Surandai and Sivakamiyapuram. The yields, mainly, are exported to Kerala and sold at flower shops in Tenkasi and the neighbouring districts.

For the last two months, the traders said, the production of jasmine and marigold was higher than that of the other flowers. However, the farmers faced a huge loss, following the sealing of Kerala border, lockdown, and the pandemic scare. Thiruppathi, a trader of Sivakamiyapuram flower market, said that the coronavirus outbreak has heavily affected their livelihood. “A week ago, we purchased one kg of jasmine between Rs300 and Rs 400 from the farmers, and we were able to get a sizeable profit by selling it to the traders in Kerala. Also, we were purchasing tuberose, rose and marikozhunthu for Rs 60, Rs 70 and Rs 80 respectively. However, since the morning, we are sending back the farmers home, as we had to shut the shops. We sold only a few garlands for the marriage ceremony planned for Thursday evening,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp