Puducherry: Congress MLA A John Kumar booked for coronavirus lockdown violation

The legislator was distributing vegetables to a large gathering of around 200 people in front of his house in Nellithope.

Published: 26th March 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 10:22 AM

Puducherry MLA A Johnkumar

Puducherry MLA A Johnkumar. (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry MLA A Johnkumar of the ruling Congress and his aide Velou alias Veloumama have been booked for violating the lockdown orders for containment of COVID-19 pandemic.

The FIR has been registered by the Orleanpet Police station as the legislator was distributing vegetables to a large gathering of around 200 people in front of his house in Nellithope.

Based on an information, Oreleanpet Inspector PK Sajith along with constables went to the area and found the MLA personally distributing bags containing vegetables to the people gathered outside his house. He was assisted by Velou alias Veloumama. There were more than 200 people on the spot and on seeing the police, they dispersed from the spot.

A case under Sections 269, 188 of the Indian penal Code and 51(b) of Disaster Management Act 2005 read with section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act 1897 against the MLA and his assistant.

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said that it was blatant violation of law by the law maker while people were being booked for curfew violations.  "Despite mass information and media messages, instead of following the law, the MLA chose to violate it. The FIR has been uploaded for all officers to see. We cannot be prosecuting the ordinary law-breaking people while leaving out the key lawmakers who break the law blatantly and with impunity," said Bedi.

This is a clear message to all, that observance of Rule of Law is a bigger responsibility of the law makers, said Bedi.

