Tamil Nadu's second COVID-19 positive man recovers, to be discharged soon

Published: 26th March 2020 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Chennai, Lockdown

Police advising riders to avoid unnecessary travel on the first day lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar on Wednesday said a 20-year-old male who had reported positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival from New Delhi was recovering well and would be discharged in a couple of days.

The patient, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, had traveled to Chennai from the national capital and was in isolation at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here.

"TN's second positive case for corona who traveled from New Delhi and undergoing treatment in #RGGH is recovering well (sic)," Baskar said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"He is declared corona negative after two subsequent corona mandatory tests. He will be discharged in two days," the minister tweeted.

Tamil Nadu had reported 23 positive cases of coronavirus which include the death of a 54-year-old man who had a medical history of prolonged illness with uncontrolled diabetes.

The first COVID-19 case, a 45-year-old male from Kancheepuram who had a recent travel history of visiting Oman, has been discharged after recovery from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

